Miss Hulling’s Sour Cream Noodle Bake with Anita Dukeman

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s all about comfort foods in the CI Kitchen today with guest chef, Anita Dukeman.

Many of us are still staying warm indoors during this winter and COVID season, and we’re eating LOTS of comfort food.

5 most popular comfort foods in several surveys

1—Grilled Cheese (most popular in Illinois)

2—Mac & Cheese (often from the box)

3—Pizza

4—Mashed Potatoes

5—Ice Cream

Who was Florence Hulling-Apted? Owner and operator of five popular St. Louis restaurants for over 65 years (1930 through the late 1990s).

Miss Hulling’s Cafeteria was her first and most well known restaurant, a downtown St. Louis landmark. She was especially famous for her desserts and baked goods and how she marketed them.

Miss Hulling’s Sour Cream Noodle Bake

1 8-ounce package egg noodles

1 pound lean ground beef

1 Tablespoon oil

1 to 1-1/2 teaspoons salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

8 ounce can tomato sauce

1 cup cottage cheese

1 cup sour cream or Greek yogurt

1 cup chopped green onions (both green and white parts)

1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese