Minimally invasive robotic surgery offered at Carle to help thoracic patients

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Carle Cancer Institute Urbana is the premier cancer treatment and support center in east central Illinois, offering specialized teams of fellowship trained oncologists, surgeons and staff. A recent addition to the staff is Dr. Rammohan Marla who is using a new method of robotics to treat thoracic (chest) patients with minimally invasive cancer surgery. Dr. Marla is part of a two-surgeon team that offers minimally invasive cancer surgery to patients closer to home rather than traveling to St. Louis or Chicago.

Can you tell us a little about yourself and how you became interested in doing surgery?

• Medicine is a favored occupation in my family. Uncle is a pediatric cardiothoracic surgeon in England. Father, sister, father-in-law and sister-in-law are all physicians as well.

• Received medical training in New Delhi, India, followed by general surgery training at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

What type of patient has surgery where you would be their physician?

• Someone experiencing an early stage of lung cancer

• Often someone who is also trying to manage other health complications

• 65 years of age or older

• Long-term smoker of tobacco

• Part of a two-surgeon team that offers minimally invasive surgery to cancer patients.

How was lung cancer surgery conducted before robotics?

• Still today, surgery for 30 to 40 percent of patients is an open thoracotomy (opening the chest with large incisions and cutting ribs)

• Those patient have that is difficult to control and chronic chest wall pain can follow for years after the surgery.

And how is robotic surgery different?

• With the surgery I do, there are small incisions, no rib cutting and it virtually eliminates a chance for long-lasting chest wall pain after lung cancer surgery.

• Robotics allow the surgeon to pinpoint the work needed using a tiny camera and special surgical tools.

• The procedure offers greater safety for the patient and faster recovery

How does someone find out more about the minimally invasive robotic lung cancer surgery at Carle Cancer Institute?

• There are several steps to ensuring patients will be successful having this type of surgery.

• Low-dose CT scan for lung cancer screening

• A lung navigator reviews each case and orders any tests/procedures and connects the patient with the appropriate healthcare provider.

• Carle Cancer Institute has a tumor board of professionals who review all cases and consult on the best course of treatment.

Where can people learn more about Carle Cancer Institute?

• Carle.org/Services/Institutes/Cancer-Center

• Information about Mills Breast Cancer Institute and Carle Cancer Institute Normal are also included on the website.