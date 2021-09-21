Mini Yoga Art and Aromatherapy Retreat designed to help you focus on relaxation and self-care

Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

Merrit Spicer and Melissa Heeren share details on the upcoming Mini Yoga Art and Aromatherapy Retreat.

This event will focus on yoga with live hang drum music. There will also be aromatherapy meditation, a breath ceremony, a macrame project and a light snack.

This event is for anyone who wishes to find sometime for self care and relaxation. It is a all level yoga class, so it is great for beginners. The venue is at Willow barn in Danville which is a beautiful country setting next to a pond. We will touch all the senses with a beautiful restored barn to see, macramé project to feel , aromatherapy to smell, live hang drum rhythm to hear and a light snack to taste. We will close the event by having each participant bring something organic from their yard and together we will use the creative mind and build a natural mandala.









To my knowledge the Danville area has not had a event like this put together under one roof as a retreat. Many have offered just yoga or aromatherapy or meditation. However, this will be the first time they have all come together to bring the opportunity to relax, reset and restore. Our goal is to have everyone disconnect from technology and take a break from responsibility. Self care is so important and especially now with all the changes that society has had to deal with in the past year and a half.

Our tickets for the retreat are available on Eventbrite for $45. The event will begin at 2:00pm and end at 5:30pm.