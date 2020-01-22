Mindfulness Watercolor Painting with Her Creative Collective

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Dana Overman, owner and founder of Her Creative Collective joins us in studio.

Here’s more from Dana:

We are a creative and wellness studio promoting holistic wellness through the offering of a wide variety of classes, sessions and journey experiences.

We are unique in that our classes are multifaceted promoting beyond the actual “craft” or “art”, we mix in mindfulness, yoga etc

We have an art exhibition – Artfully Created in Champaign Co. deadline to submit is Jan. 23 midnight and reception is opening night on the 31st running for one month.. We are always offering classes, sessions, etc – see our website.

Her Creative Collective

217-714-7700

601 E. Main St. #207

Mahomet IL 61853