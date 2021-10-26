Millikan Masonry building, repairing solid foundations

Millikan Masonry in Urbana offers efficient, high-quality workmanship using state-of-the-art tools and equipment to perform tuckpointing, concrete flatwork, and masonry installations and repairs. They also pressure wash and clean masonry homes and commercial buildings.

They perform services including:

Chimney repair

Tuckpointing

Foundation repair

Snow removal

Millikan uses the best raw materials available…whether brick or stone. Call them today at 217-202-8135 for more information. Or, for more details, visit Millikan online.