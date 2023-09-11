Bloomington, Ill. (WCIA)

In a delightful twist of feathery fate, Miller Park Zoo is proud to introduce resident, Henry, a charismatic Salmon-Crested Cockatoo, just in time for our highly anticipated ZooDo Event on September 23rd, 2023.

Henry hails from the Spice Islands northeast of Indonesia, where these magnificent birds inhabit lowland forests and mountain slopes. Weighing in at a mere 2 pounds and boasting a lifespan of up to 65 years, Henry was born on April 12, 1996, making him a wise elder among our feathered friends.

Feeding Henry is an adventure in itself. He enjoys a diverse diet of fruits, veggies, greens, seeds, nuts, and parrot pellets (think of them as sugarless fruit loops for all intents and purposes). His incredibly strong beak serves him well, helping him climb, crack even the toughest of nuts, and, in the wild, tear through young coconuts. With the intellectual prowess of a human toddler, Henry forms bonds and picks favorites among his caretakers.

When he verbalizes, it’s all about mimicry. Henry can imitate the sounds of other animals, objects, and even people, but his pièce de résistance is mimicking the sound of an electric drill. Prepare to be amazed!

But that’s not all that’s happening at Miller Park Zoo. Our Bloomington Parks and Rec Fall Brochure is now live, featuring exciting programs for all ages. Don’t miss the Animal Crackers classes in September and October, designed for 3-5-year-olds and an accompanying adult. It’s a monthly adventure filled with stories, animal encounters, crafts, and snacks. Your little one will love guessing which animal will make a surprise appearance!

For older animal enthusiasts aged 6-11, the Zoo Explorers program on October 9th promises a two-hour adventure packed with animal encounters, classroom learning, and hands-on experiences within the zoo.

ZooDo on September 23rd, 2023, from 5-9 pm. Join our Honorary Event Chairs Rick & Kim Percy and Top Wildlife Sponsor Clemens Insurance for a night you’ll never forget. The event includes live magic performances, music, cash bars, silent and live auctions, and takes place at the Historic Miller Park Pavilion.

ZooDo offers an exclusive, after-hours experience like no other, allowing you to stroll through Miller Park Zoo while experiencing the “Magic In The Wild.” Peruse silent auction items, enter the raffle for a chance to win a stunning diamond feather necklace, and join the parade to the pavilion for a magical dinner, live auction, and raffle drawing.

Lastly, consider contributing to our “Fund-The-Need” initiative during the event, where all proceeds will benefit Miller Park Zoo’s Carousel Restoration Project.

Don’t miss this enchanting opportunity to meet Henry and experience the wonder of Miller Park Zoo at ZooDo on September 23rd. Get your tickets and join for an evening of magic and excitement!