Miller Park Zoo reopens by appointment only

After being closed to the public for months, Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington is once again open. There are a few changes however, including needing to make an appointment in advance. The zoo is open from 9:30am-4:30pm each day, and reservations can be made by calling 309-434-2250 or by visiting them online.

Miller Park Zoo offers many exhibits and Zookeeper interaction opportunities that are enjoyed by the whole family. Some highlights include: Sumatran tiger, greater flamingos, American Alligators, river otters, red pandas, lemurs, Galapagos tortoise, bald eagles, Pallas’ cat, snow leopards, gibbons, and red wolves. The Zoo features many large indoor and outdoor exhibits such as a Tropical America Rainforest, ZooLab, Katthoefer Animal Building, Wallaby WalkAbout, Children’s Zoo, and Animals of Asia.

Miller Park Zoo is located at 1020 S Morris Ave, Bloomington, IL 61701. Going south on Veteran’s Parkway, take the Main Street exit and turn right onto Main Street. Turn left onto Wood Street. Remain on Wood Street for several blocks. Miller Park will be on the left. Miller Park Zoo is located in Miller Park – use your animal instincts from there!