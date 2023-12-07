Bloomington, Ill. (WCIA)

Miller Park Zoo, located in Bloomington, Illinois, invites visitors into the world of animals through its egaging educational programs. One creature taking center stage is Alex the chinchilla who we will learn more about. But you have meet him firsthand at Miller Park Zoo. these fascinating rodents and the unique opportunity to meet Alex at Miller Park Zoo.

The driving force behind the educational initiatives at Miller Park Zoo is Julia Benzel, the Zoo Education Manager. With a passion for wildlife and conservation, Julia plays a big role in bringing the animal kingdom closer to the community.

Chinchillas, native to the Andes Mountains of Chile and Bolivia, inhabit burrows or rocky crevices in high-altitude, cold environments. Julia Benzel shares insights about Alex, a three-year-old chinchilla. Chinchillas have 60 hairs per follicle, aiding them in staying warm in their natural habitat.

Miller Park Zoo Events:

Wild Lights

Date and Time: December 8th & 9th, 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Embrace the holiday spirit with an enchanting evening walk through the Zoo adorned with lights and decorations. The event promises fun activities for all ages, including a craft and the chance to purchase a kit for making s’mores. Hot chocolate will be available to keep visitors warm. For more details, contact Silvia Schuh at sschuh@cityblm.org or (309) 434 – 2826. Fee: Family Zoo Society members – $3 per person; non-members – $8 per person.

Winter Wonders – Winter Safari Camp

Ages: 6 – 11

6 – 11 Dates and Times:

Wednesday, December 27, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Thursday, December 28, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Friday, December 29, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Explore the magic of winter at Miller Park Zoo with the Winter Safari Camp. Children aged 6-11 will discover how animals adapt to seasonal changes and endure the cold weather. The program includes close encounters with Zoo animals, engaging crafts, and a provided snack. Participants are encouraged to bring a sack lunch and wear play clothes. Please register for only one session. Fee: Family Zoo Society members – $29 per child; non-members – $39 per child. Maximum number of participants: 15.

Join the zoo in celebrating the world of animals, from the chinchilla, Alex, to the festive holiday events that bring joy to visitors of all ages.