Miller Park Zoo hopeful for visitors later this month

After three months closed to the public, Miller Park Zoo hopes to begin allowing visitors later this month. The plan is for June 26th, but there is limited space and reservations will be required. Shannon Reedy joined us (with Ernie the Red Panda) to give more details on the zoo’s plans…and to talk about the many differences between the Giant Panda and Red Panda.

