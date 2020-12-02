Miller Park Zoo Holiday Fun

Bloomington, IL (WCIA) Make plans to visit Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington this holiday season.

Wild Lights will be TWO weekends this year!
Dec., 4th, 5th, 11th & 12th – 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
No vendors, contact games or activities.
This year Wild Lights will be a Christmas lights viewing opportunity.

Admission: $5 for non-members, FREE for Zoo members.
Tickets/Reservations are being sold/made now for time slots by calling (309) 434-2250
5:00 – 6:00 PM, 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM & 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM FOR EACH DATE.
See the Zoo lit by hundreds of luminarias!

Winter Safari Camp for Ages 6 – 11
All Wrapped Up: Animal Toys
Did you know animals enjoy playing with toys as much as kids do?? We’ll spend the day learning what animals use at toys & why play is important for animals. we’ll even give gifts to the animals! Along the way, we’ll meet some Zoo animals, make a craft & enjoy fun, educational activities. A snack will be provided. Bring a sack lunch & wear play clothes.

Curriculum is identical for each day; please register for only one session.

Registration fee:
$29 per child per class for MPZS members
$39 per child per class for non-members

Monday, Dec. 28 – 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Tuesday, Dec. 29 – 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

