Miller Park Zoo Holiday Fun

Make plans to visit Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington this holiday season.

Wild Lights will be TWO weekends this year!

Dec., 4th, 5th, 11th & 12th – 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

No vendors, contact games or activities.

This year Wild Lights will be a Christmas lights viewing opportunity.

Admission: $5 for non-members, FREE for Zoo members.

Tickets/Reservations are being sold/made now for time slots by calling (309) 434-2250

5:00 – 6:00 PM, 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM & 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM FOR EACH DATE.

See the Zoo lit by hundreds of luminarias!

Winter Safari Camp for Ages 6 – 11

All Wrapped Up: Animal Toys

Did you know animals enjoy playing with toys as much as kids do?? We’ll spend the day learning what animals use at toys & why play is important for animals. we’ll even give gifts to the animals! Along the way, we’ll meet some Zoo animals, make a craft & enjoy fun, educational activities. A snack will be provided. Bring a sack lunch & wear play clothes.

Curriculum is identical for each day; please register for only one session.

Registration fee:

$29 per child per class for MPZS members

$39 per child per class for non-members

Monday, Dec. 28 – 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Tuesday, Dec. 29 – 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM