Mikesell’s Good N’ Hot Burger Kebobs
Ingredients:
● 1 cup Mikesell’s Good N’ Hot Potato Chips, crushed
● 1 pound ground beef
● 2 teaspoons yellow mustard
● 1 teaspoon garlic, minced
● 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
● 1 egg
Directions:
- Mix your ground beef, crushed Mikesell’s Good N’ Hot chips, mustard, garlic, egg and Worcestershire sauce.
- Form mixture into meatballs.
- Pan fry until cooked thoroughly.
- Assemble kebobs with your favorite burger toppings. (lettuce, cheese slices, tomatoes, etc.)
