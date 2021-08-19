Mikesell’s Good N’ Hot Burger Kebobs

Ingredients:

● 1 cup Mikesell’s Good N’ Hot Potato Chips, crushed

● 1 pound ground beef

● 2 teaspoons yellow mustard

● 1 teaspoon garlic, minced

● 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

● 1 egg

Directions:

Mix your ground beef, crushed Mikesell’s Good N’ Hot chips, mustard, garlic, egg and Worcestershire sauce. Form mixture into meatballs. Pan fry until cooked thoroughly. Assemble kebobs with your favorite burger toppings. (lettuce, cheese slices, tomatoes, etc.)

