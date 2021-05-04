Migration Fest coming to Homer Lake Forest Preserve

MIGRATION FEST IN A BAG – Friday, May 7

Interpretive Center, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 1-3 p.m

International Migratory Bird Day is May 8th, and the Champaign County Forest Preserve District wants to help you celebrate with a craft/activity kit that’s for the birds! Kits will include crafts and activities that you can do right at home, including making your own bird feeder. All supplies and instructions will be provided; you just have to come pick up a kit! Limit 2 kits per family.

Pick up will be available at the Homer Lake Interpretive Center beginning at 1p.m. Free while supplies last.

For more info call (217) 896-2455 or jwick@ccfpd.org