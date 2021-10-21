Midwest Travel: Navy Pier, Chicago

Chicago’s Navy Pier has always been a popular attraction, but now it’s a destination you can spend a few days at.

Sable, a Hilton property, has opened directly on the pier, with inside and outside access to all of the amenities and activities. It also has direct access for parking (with reduced rates for guests). Sable is “comfortable luxury” that’s appropriate for families, couples, and singles. Every room in the hotel has floor to ceiling windows that offer breathtaking scenery from Navy Pier and the Chicago skyline. It is so beautiful you will feel more like you are in Mexico or a Caribbean island than the Midwest.

Lirica, which has a Latin influence, has a patio on the pier. Come here to take in the scenery and enjoy their Ricotta & Blueberry Pancakes. You can go into Lirica at any time for their all-day menu.

Offshore is the spot to be on Navy Pier at night. It’s a spectacular rooftop, whether you want to party, enjoy a romantic moment over cocktails and small plates, or take in the view with dessert. You can choose to sit indoors or out. Be sure to make reservations as Offshore at Sable does fill up.

You also won’t want to miss:

Polk’s Bros Park, a 13-acre green space is finished and another open-air spot to gather and play year round. There is also a new Kilwin’s fudge and ice cream shop.

New rides are available now on Navy Pier with Teacups for kids and the Thrill Seeker Drop Tower for the older and more daring.

An interactive exhibit from Art Smith Crystal Gardens is coming soon, and a new music series started and will continue through December.

Navy Pier still has boating trips, the Chicago Children’s Museum, the Centennial Wheel, and plenty of shopping and restaurants.

In the warmer months, there are still fireworks twice a week and outdoor performances with Chicago Live. Winter Wonderfest, now “Light Up the Lake,” is another event worth heading there for. It takes place during the holiday season.

Prices are in line with other Chicago hotels and you can even use Hilton points for a stay at Sable. It’s

always free to walk around Navy Pier. For more information on Navy Pier on what to do their, visit their website.

