Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Diamond’s Homestead joins us with a look at their microgreens which you can find at the indoor farmers market in Urbana in association with The Land Connection.



Diamond’s Homestead Farm



We grow microgreens, which sell at the farmers market every week.

These little plants have up to 40x more nutrients than their adult counterparts, and are great for picky eaters. People are thrilled that we’re transitioning into compostable packaging, and excited that our goals our environmental.

I help people figure out how to use and eat microgreens, and I often talk about some cooking fundamentals.

I’ve helped customers with health issues, and I’ve am always talking about what we can do to use food as medicine!

I hope to share a secret for sweeter roasted carrots, and demonstrate a simple side dish of filling for a wrap.

We use compostable packaging, we generate and use our own compost.

The first 3 new customers who come to the market and mention CI living will get a 1oz package of microgreens of their choice.