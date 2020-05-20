Michelle’s Bridal and Tuxedo offering virtual appointments

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Morgan Stone, Manager of Michelle’s Bridal and Tuxedo, and Joey Starwalt, Marketing Producer, share details on how they’re helping brides find their perfect dress during the state’s shut down.

Here’s more from Michelle’s Bridal and Tuxedo:

Michelle’s Bridal and Tuxedo is now offering virtual appointments so that Brides can ‘Say Yes Anywere’! While this time is difficult, it’s important to remember that this distance and isolation won’t last forever! Things may get postponed and moved back, but there are still moments worth celebrating.





We’re bringing the consultation to our costumers both through scheduled FaceTime calls and Zoom meetings. You can now schedule virtual appointments for Tuxedos, Bridesmaids, Moms, and Bridal. All consultations are at no charge. If you’re looking for dresses of any kind you’re in luck! Our consultations will be for the purpose of helping guide you through your options, showing you available inventory, and relaying a lot of helpful information like we do normally in store. For our brides after the consultation, you’ll be able to select dresses to try on at home.

For our virtual appointments we’ll dress about five mannequins in their top five gowns and we talk them through each dress before we send them out for their at-home try-on.





While our doors are closed we believe that it is important to look forward to celebration and remember that even if things get delayed, we still have moments to celebrate!

We will be launching our Virtual Showroom soon which will be a private Facebook Page that Brides can join to shop sample gowns that will be going on sale and our Best Sellers!







Michelle’s Bridal and Tuxedo

(217)384-7914

2210 N. Willow Rd, Urbana IL, 61802