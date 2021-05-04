Mexican-Style Cheese Dip with Anita’s Tabletalk

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s May and we’re celebrating Cinco de Mayo with CHEESE! Guest chef Anita Dukeman has a fun recipe to share.

Mexican-Style Cheese Dip

Ingredients:

16 ounces sour cream

16 ounces cottage cheese

2 cups Monterey jack or Muenster cheese, grated (Jack has more flavor)

2 teaspoons of sifted contents of 1 pkg of Lipton’s Onion Soup mix (NOT the onions)

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon cumin

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

4 scallions, chopped (count by bulbs)

1-2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and finely diced (I use 1 WITH seeds for a little heat)

For the rest of the recipe click HERE.

Queso Enchiladas

Ingredients:

1 package corn tortillas

2 teaspoons cumin

1 can cream mushroom soup

1 cup sour cream (can use the light version)

4-5 jalapeños, seeds and membranes removed if you don’t like the heat

1-2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Click HERE for the rest of the recipe.