Mexican-Style Cheese Dip with Anita’s Tabletalk

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
It’s May and we’re celebrating Cinco de Mayo with CHEESE! Guest chef Anita Dukeman has a fun recipe to share.
Mexican-Style Cheese Dip
Ingredients:
- 16 ounces sour cream
- 16 ounces cottage cheese
- 2 cups Monterey jack or Muenster cheese, grated (Jack has more flavor)
- 2 teaspoons of sifted contents of 1 pkg of Lipton’s Onion Soup mix (NOT the onions)
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 4 scallions, chopped (count by bulbs)
- 1-2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and finely diced (I use 1 WITH seeds for a little heat)
Queso Enchiladas
Ingredients:
- Mexican Style Cheese Dip Recipe
- 1 package corn tortillas
- 2 teaspoons cumin
- 1 can cream mushroom soup
- 1 cup sour cream (can use the light version)
- 4-5 jalapeños, seeds and membranes removed if you don’t like the heat
- 1-2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
