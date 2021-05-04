Mexican-Style Cheese Dip with Anita’s Tabletalk

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s May and we’re celebrating Cinco de Mayo with CHEESE! Guest chef Anita Dukeman has a fun recipe to share.

Mexican-Style Cheese Dip

Ingredients:

  • 16 ounces sour cream
  • 16 ounces cottage cheese
  • 2 cups Monterey jack or Muenster cheese, grated (Jack has more flavor)
  • 2 teaspoons of sifted contents of 1 pkg of Lipton’s Onion Soup mix (NOT the onions)
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 4 scallions, chopped (count by bulbs)
  • 1-2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and finely diced (I use 1 WITH seeds for a little heat)

Queso Enchiladas

Ingredients:

  • Mexican Style Cheese Dip Recipe
  • 1 package corn tortillas
  • 2 teaspoons cumin
  • 1 can cream mushroom soup
  • 1 cup sour cream (can use the light version)
  • 4-5 jalapeños, seeds and membranes removed if you don’t like the heat
  • 1-2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

