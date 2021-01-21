Merlin is looking for his Furever Family

Hoopeston, Ill. (WCIA)

Brad Swanson, Volunteer & Foster with HART, is back with Merlin who’s looking for his Furever Family.

HART Rescue is an open intake, no-kill animal shelter in Hoopeston, Illinois. They have adoptable cats and dogs available for those interested in adding a new pet to their family. They also have a need ALL for funds, supplies, and volunteers!

As a foster for HART, I have an adoptable HART animal who lives with me and my pets until we find them a home! I strive to provide them the most comfortable environment possible and teach them the skills they need to be successfully adopted by a forever family.

Merlin is a senior dog looking for a forever home to live out his days so he doesn’t have to do that in a shelter environment.

HART is an open intake, no kill shelter. That means we accept all animals, regardless of their situation, and commit to caring for them for the rest of their lives or until they are successfully adopted.

HART is actively accepting donations to support an expansion project and is in need of supplies. Information about both can be found on HARTShelter.org