MercyMe to stop at State Farm Center as part of Inhale (Exhale) tour

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Dove Award-winning band MercyMe will be making a stop at State Farm Center this Saturday, November 6, 2021 as part of their fall Inhale (Exhale) tour.

Running through 30 cities across the U.S., the band will hit the road with fellow Fair Trade Services artist Micah Tyler.

INHALE (EXHALE) TOUR WITH MICAH TYLER AND SAM WESLEY

NOV 6

7PM

STATE FARM CENTER

The tour is named after their tenth studio album Inhale (Exhale), which was released on April 30. The current single from the project, “Say I Won’t” has risen quickly across national radio charts, currently No. 4 on Billboard National Christian Audience, Mediabase Christian Audience and Billboard AC Indicator, as well as No. 5 on Billboard AC Monitored and Mediabase Christian AC.