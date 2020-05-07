Mental health tips with Gateway Family Services of Illinois

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Gateway Family Services of Illinois CEO & Lead Therapist, Michael Remole, shares tips on how to protect your mental health during COVID-19.

Here’s more from Gateway Family Services:

We are a mental health agency that focuses on individuals and families who have experienced trauma. We have clients as young as 2.5 to veterans in their 80s. We incorporate science based principles based off of neuroscience and how the brain develops. Our work focuses on helping individuals and families build healthy neuropathways and help their brain heal from the trauma they have experienced.









Right now our focus has been on helping individuals and families navigate COVID-19. We work to understand our various stress responses, how those responses will differ from person to person, as well as strategies for addressing those responses in a healthy manner.

When we experience a traumatic experience, we have various ways that we can respond fight, flight or freeze. This looks different in each person and so we want to help people understand how each response is normal in this situation and what we can do to help each other as we navigate this.

We also discuss how rhythm and regulation play a significant role in our day-to-day activities, as well as how parents can more effectively manage their own stress to better support their children through COVID19.













We incorporate neuroscience into our clinical counseling practice. We also incorporate horses in sessions, but clearly they struggle using Zoom consistently.

We are working on offering some Parenting During a Pandemic webinars, as well as a family game night.