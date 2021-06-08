Mental health certificate program being offered at Parkland College

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Parkland has developed a new Mental Health Certificate Program designed for individuals to learn skills so they can work in entry-level positions in social services and mental healthcare jobs.

This program is great for those who are already working professionals and would like basic understanding and skills for learning to help those with unmet needs.

CU community needs assessment and healthcare needs assessments consistently rate mental health and substance abuse issues as among the top unmet needs in our community. We also have suicide rates much higher than national average. We are all likely to encounter people with unmet mental healthcare needs and this program is designed to empower people with skills to help.

The mental health certificate program is specific to Parkland. No other community colleges are offering this program. The certificate is supported and recognized by larger social service organizations in our community and they’re excited for our graduates skills so they can be hired!

Students can sign up now for fall classes. This is a 2 course program. Both classes can be taken during the same semester or two different semesters. SOC 111 and SOC 113; they’re in-person, evening classes and in the future we may be able to develop an online version.