Meko is looking for his Furever Family

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
Leading The Way
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Video Game News
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
Axe-throwing bar to open in Downtown Champaign
CUPHD asking for help to get remaining people aged 65+ their shots
Video
It’s a girl! Baby elephant born at Houston Zoo
Video
Updates to guidelines for in-person learning in Illinois
Video
Weather
Lanz, Inc. Weather Now
Radar
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Snow Bear Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: More Rain Expected Throughout the Week
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Stray Showers Friday
Video
National Weather Service Releases Local Storm Spotter Training Schedule
Shortage of shovels and other snow items
Video
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge 2021
Top Stories
WEB EXTRA: Entrevista con Andre Curbelo y Orlando Antigua
Video
Top Stories
HS scoreboard (3-10-21)
Video
No. 1 Parkland volleyball drops first match of season in Top 5 showdown at ICC
Video
Illini head to Indy for what they hope is month long stay
Video
Underwood responds to Whitman’s open letter: “This team will always be remembered and I’ll make sure of that”
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Fox Mind Games introduces GoPop!
Video
Top Stories
Reviews of two new dramas, “The Father” and “Cherry”
Video
Top Stories
Find fun Easter basket treasures at Giggles in Decatur
Video
Meko is looking for his Furever Family
Video
Spring menu launching at Silvercreek Restaurant
Video
“Whole-Body Approach” at Two Roads Wellness
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
From the Vault
Hidden History
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Farm Showcase
Remarkable Women
One Winter Night
Bigger than the Bowl
Celebrating Black History
Home & Garden Virtual Expo
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Newsletter Sign-up
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Meko is looking for his Furever Family
ciLiving.TV
Posted:
Mar 11, 2021 / 05:01 PM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 11, 2021 / 05:01 PM CST
Hoopeston, Ill. (WCIA)
We’re hoping to find sweet
Meko
his Furever Family today!
Follow ciLiving on Social Media