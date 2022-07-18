Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

The Miss County Fair Queen will represent the county fair and agriculture throughout the year. She and the Little Miss will be attending the 9-day fair morning, noon and night. While they enjoy sporting their shiny new crowns, you will find them in jeans and boots during the fair. The ladies enjoy the day and evening activities. Following the county fair, the Queen will attend the Illinois State Fair opening day. She will be joined by 72 other county fair Queens to meet the Governor and the Director of Agriculture. She will spend the remainder of the year working on educational opportunities with the community and youth to share educational messages about ag and getting them involved in the fair

Everyone always asks if they need the crown or the crown needs them. It is such a cliche’. Every girl wants to wear a crown, but the important question is how can they serve the crown and increase agriculture awareness in the community while taking advantage of resources and tools to spread our message.

There are 2 fairs in Champaign. Fisher Fair and the Champaign County Fair. The only other county that supports 2 fairs are Vermilion.

The Fisher Community Fair began as a group of tents behind the Fisher Grade School. Because of gas and rubber rationing during WWII, the residents could not travel to Champaign, so they created their own fair.

We would like to recognize and honor a member of the CCFA Board, Kent Weeks, Kent was the VP of the fair and was an active and very involved member for 40 years. Kent will be greatly missed.

The county fair is not only about rides and food. It offers music and farm shows. The event dates back to 1850.

The fair is opening with a concert including Michael Ray, Ashley Cooke & Cole Swindell. Grandstand tickets are $40, Track tickets are $50, VIP Pit Party are $70 each and a box seat is $50 per seat.