Meet Waltzer: Chicago’s dark soul, country outfit

Chicago, Ill. (WCIA)

Looking to explore some new music while stuck in the midst of self-quarantine? Waltzer is the latest project from Chicago based singer/songwriter, Sophie Sputnik.

Photo of Sophie Sputnik AKA Waltzer. (Credit: Monika Oliver)

Originally from Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Sputnik found her voice playing music in the state’s punk scene: “It was really fun… I played the drums and sang. It was very aggressive and emotional and I learned a lot about how to perform,” Sputnik says.

After Chicago’s music industry sparked the songwriter’s interest, Sputnik came to the midwest and founded Waltzer: a dark soul, rock n roll, country outfit summoning influences from George Harrison to Harry Nillson.

“I love all different kinds of music and I don’t think I consciously try to fuse things. I could spend the day listening to Ottis Redding and then I could listen to the Buzzcocks…so maybe that’s what ends up happening,” says Sputnik.

ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, catches up with Waltzer via video chat to talk about the shadow people in her new Destroyer music video. Plus, Sputnik shares how people can better support musicians during this unique time, from purchasing merchandise (check out these Waltzer t-shirts) to tuning into songwriter’s Facebook lives.

Looking for lessons? Sputnik is giving remote voice, songwriting, and basic guitar lessons to anyone interested. For inquiries, just connect with her on one of her social media pages listed below!

Social Media

Facebook/ @WALTZERR

Instagram/ @_waltzer

Youtube/ WALTZER

Web/ wltzr.com