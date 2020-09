Shade trees are some of the most valuable landscape plants, and it is important to protect them. U of I Extension horticulture educator Ryan Pankau stopped by to tell us about one specific disease that is negatively impacting shade trees throughout the country.

Bacterial Leaf Scorch (BLS) is disease that impacts a number of native trees in our area, but it typically a primary issue of trees in the red oak subgenus, aka red oak group, most commonly impacting these urban trees: