Philo, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle introduces us to the sibling duo behind Flowers by Pearl and Zion.

Pearl (9) and Zion (7) Morgan began selling fresh cut flowers from their garden this summer.









You can usually catch them across from Philo Tavern– supervised by their parents– selling from their little red wagon on Friday evenings.

So far, the siblings have made about $500. Their parents say a portion of the cash is to spend, a portion to save and a portion will be donated to charity.