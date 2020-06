Silvercreek Restaurant in Urbana has unveiled their new limited lunch and dinner menus, including fresh fish, great steaks, small plates, and wonderful salads…plus outdoor seating on their gorgeous deck. Daily specials include a fresh catch of the week, three dollar draft beers and five dollar sangria.

In addition, Silvercreek is welcoming Chef Ien to their kitchen! We got to see both the menu and the chef when they joined us in today’s virtual ciKitchen.