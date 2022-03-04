Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

Upcoming events with Vermilion Advantage:

March 9th – Young Professionals Network at the Masonic Temple with food from new caterer, Mimi’s Kitchen and speakers Earle Steiner from the SBDC @ DACC and Ashton Greer from the City of Danville

March 10th – Business After Hours @ WorkSource enterprises with a nacho/taco bar from Mimi’s Kitchen and a cash bar from Vermilion River Beer Company

Tuesday, March 15th – Leadership Tomorrow Alumni Reunion at the Danville Country Club

Vermilion Advantage

217-442-6201

15 N Walnut St.

Danville, IL 61832

