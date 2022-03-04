Danville, Ill. (WCIA)
Upcoming events with Vermilion Advantage:
March 9th – Young Professionals Network at the Masonic Temple with food from new caterer, Mimi’s Kitchen and speakers Earle Steiner from the SBDC @ DACC and Ashton Greer from the City of Danville
March 10th – Business After Hours @ WorkSource enterprises with a nacho/taco bar from Mimi’s Kitchen and a cash bar from Vermilion River Beer Company
Tuesday, March 15th – Leadership Tomorrow Alumni Reunion at the Danville Country Club
Vermilion Advantage
217-442-6201
15 N Walnut St.
Danville, IL 61832
Find Vermilion Advantage on Facebook HERE.