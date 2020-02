Mattoon, Ill.

From Sunday service to performing for Princess Grace Kelly, music has brought Allen Webner a multitude of experiences both in Illinois and abroad.

The organist and choir master currently plays a 102- year-old organ at Trinity Episcopal Church, the oldest church in Coles County.

ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, profiles Webner’s life as a musician and inquires about the influence of the organ on sacred music.