Meet the mother-daughter duo behind The Sassy Peanut

Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

Today on ciLiving we are meeting the mother-daughter duo who started The Sassy Peanut as a stress reliever/outlet.

Here’s more from Kaylee and Tammy:

We combined our interests to start making faux leather earrings and hairbows, and really made signs as a way to fill space for a craft show. Three years later, we are heavy into wooden home decor signs!

Our most favorite signs by our customers are what they call our “poop signs” or punny bathroom decor. That’s not all we do, but it seems to be a big hit!







We use The Sassy Peanut as a platform for the Toni’s Vision Scholarship. This scholarship is funded strictly by donations and we kick off every year with our annual ornament sale in mid-November. All proceeds go to the scholarship. Last year, we awarded a deserving Monticello High School senior with a $4,000 scholarship!





Through the fall, we have a permanent booth at The Wagon Wheel Pumpkin Patch in Clinton, IL. Once that wraps up, we will have live sales in our Facebook group, as well as an open house to purchase items and take them home that same day.

At the same time, we are working behind the scenes getting started on the ornament fundraiser for the Toni’s Vision Scholarship. Ornaments will be for sale in mid-November, and if people would like to go ahead and donate, they can do so at http://tonisvisionscholarship.square.site/ .



