Meet the Industrial Donuts Robots, R2-Dough2 and C-P3Dough

Savoy, Ill. (WCIA)

Becca Powers, Owner and Chief Taste Tester at Industrial is showing how they use robots to make their amazing donuts!

Industrial Donut is a made-to-order donut (and coffee) shop specializing in fresh cake donuts, customized with a large assortment of icing and topping choices. We offer traditional vanilla cake donuts (sometimes we throw in other cake donut flavors to mix it up a bit), 8 HOT icings, and 16+ toppings. Each week, we offer a new special icing and donut. Our coffee is from locally owned and operated, Columbia Street Roastery. Our customers love that we’re family-friendly, a place where they can come sit and eat, we even have games (like an industrial sized Connect 4 game)!

Industrial Donut Coffee







People often ask us if we’re a franchise… not yet- although people were asking us to franchise during our first week open. We are a family owned and operated business.

We sell donuts, from one to 1,000!

We make donuts for birthdays, weddings, baby showers, corporate events, holidays, and more! Because our donuts are made to order, customizing is our game.





Industrial Donuts Birthday Themed Donuts

We started Industrial Donut because we wanted a donut shop in our community where customers, at any age, could experience the excitement of watching the donuts they just designed being made in front of them. We also wanted to take the donut disappointment out of traditional donut shop visits- we make at least 8 batches of donuts per day, so we never run out of truly FRESH donuts.

Our 1 year anniversary is coming up in April, we’re planning a fun family friendly event. We’re turning 1! Come celebrate with us on Saturday, April 18 from 7am-1pm. We have a HOLE lotta fun planned throughout the day, including:

-Donuts for the Rest of 2020 Giveaway (half a dozen FREE donuts each week until the end of 2020- 1 lucky winner)*

-Face Painting- 9am-11am

-Balloon Artist- 10:30am-12:30pm

-Prizes and giveaways throughout the day!

We’ll also have an EXTRA SPECIAL donut that week!

*Terms and Conditions Apply

Industrial Donut

501 Commerce Dr.

Savoy, IL 61874