Meet the female Eagle Scout candidate behind Supplies 4 Student Success

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Champaign B.S.A Troop 10 scout, Emmie Vargas, shares her Eagle Project: Supplies 4 Student Success with ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle.

The rising 7th grader is collecting school supply bags for Unit 4 students and is in need of crayons, colored pencils, notebooks, pencil sharpeners, kid scissors, glue sticks, headphones, and activity books.

Community collection tubs are located at both Bank Champaign locations and Faith United Methodist Church.

A community work day to fill bags will be held in August.

For updates, follow the project Facebook page HERE or reach out at EmmieEagleProject2020@gmail.com