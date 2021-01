When it's cold outside, there's nothing I like better than a hot bowl of delicious soup. And, I love using variety to give my soup delicious flavor. But sometimes soup can be a hassle to make if I'm short on time. That's where the my slow cooker comes in. I can dump all the ingredients I want into it, let it cook low and slow for hours and come home to a delicious meal that everyone will enjoy.

This recipe was shared to me by Mama Dickey. She was struggling on what to do with leftover Turkey from Thanksgiving one year, and she whipped this out for dinner one night. Mama Dickey's Turkey Tortellini with Greens is a healthy and hearty meal the whole family will love! This recipe is crafted to fit in a 6 quart crock-pot, so adjust to your needs based on your side.