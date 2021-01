Meet Champaign-Urbana’s newest food truck, The Burgersmith.

Just as a blacksmith creates objects by forging metal with the use of hand tools and high heat, The Burgersmith crafts fresh burgers smashed to order, each one unique and a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

Owners Drew and Jessica Smith stopped by ciLiving to show off two of their more decadent smash burgers, the City Slicker and the Bacon Mac Attack Burger.

For more details, visit them on their website or Facebook page.