Say hello to Rudolph Cat, a charming stray who found care with the Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team, better known as HART. Rudolph’s journey from being a stray to becoming a loving companion is a testament to the incredible work done by HART in Hoopeston, Illinois.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of the HART family and support their noble cause. Whether you’re looking to adopt a furry friend like Rudolph or simply want to enjoy a day of shopping and fun, HART has something for everyone. Visit their website at hartshelter.org to learn more about their mission and how you can get involved. Join us in making a difference in the lives of animals like Rudolph as they find their forever families.

About HART

Phone: 217-283-0779

: 217-283-0779 Address : 901 W. Main St., Hoopeston, IL 60942

: 901 W. Main St., Hoopeston, IL 60942 Website: hartshelter.org

HART is a dedicated animal rescue organization that works tirelessly to provide shelter, care, and love to animals in need. Their mission is to find forever homes for these animals, just like Rudolph Cat.

Rudolph’s story began last December when he wandered into HART as a stray. This lovable furball quickly won the hearts of everyone at the shelter. Rudolph is not your average cat; he’s incredibly affectionate, sweet, and gets along well with other cats and even dogs! He’s even paid visits to a nursing home, spreading joy wherever he goes. But that’s not all – Rudolph is a true helper. He takes his duties seriously, from testing the tap water to ensuring it’s just the right temperature and flavor to sampling all the other cats’ food and treats. He’s even been known to lend a paw with laundry folding!

Upcoming Events

HART has exciting events lined up, giving you the chance to meet Rudolph and support their mission:

Sip and Shop to Benefit HART

Date: Sunday, October 8th

: Sunday, October 8th Time : 12 PM to 6 PM

: 12 PM to 6 PM Location : La Casa Del Sol Banquet Room in Hoopeston

: La Casa Del Sol Banquet Room in Hoopeston Details: Join the event for lunch and dinner and shop from a variety of vendors. Your participation will directly benefit HART and its efforts to rescue and care for animals like Rudolph.

Caturday – Open House at the HART Cat Room