Champaign-Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Ruby, the red-tailed hawk, joins us from the University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic. This species is one of the most common bird species that presents to the WMC & is very common in central Illinois. Females are generally bigger than males, they get their characteristic red tail at 3-5 years of age, and they prefer rodents & small mammals over birds or other prey items, etc.