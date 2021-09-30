Meet Petula the Pomeranian: The Ready Program’s special mascot

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)



Storyteller Erin Valle shares how one service dog at a Champaign alternative school is helping students feel better about their time in the classroom.

More on Petula the Pomeranian

Petula is a service dog at the Ready Program. The students helped to create her Instagram @petulapom and to write her captions for her posts. We are so happy to be back in person so that we can all share the same space! She is a bright spot in their day and yet more importantly the students are her bright spot every day. She is also the mascot at our school.

In addition to her duties at school, Petula was also recently named an America’s Top Dog Model finalist.

