The University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic is back with Onslo!

Onslo is 21 years old (which is old for a skink), native to Australia, and a type of lizard. He is bigger & a lot less feisty than our native Illinois skink species, which is how he came to join our program. There are only a handful of lizard species in Illinois but they are seen occasionally in the Wildlife Medical Clinic. All reptiles are vital to their ecosystem as sentinels for disease & indicators of environmental health as they are so sensitive to shifts in their environment. Many reptiles also help to control pest species, which helps keep the ecosystem in balance.