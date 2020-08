Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

In the midst of the global pandemic and ongoing social justice issues, Krannert Center reaffirms its commitment to growth in inclusive, equitable practices and programming and remains steadfast in its support for the safety and well-being of artists, patrons, staff, faculty, students, and the community. In keeping with public safety guidelines and with a dedication to the University of Illinois’ academic mission, Krannert Center has made the difficult decision to cancel all public, in-person performances at the Center for fall 2020.