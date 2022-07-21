Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

Therapy dogs are different than comfort dogs, which tend to care for their owners more than other people, and service dogs who provide a specific service for their owners. One thing we always like to help others understand is basic dog safety and which dogs you can approach and which you should not. Therapy dog’s job is literally to be pet and to make people feel better. So they are dogs that can be approached, however we still recommend that you always ask the owner first. Service dogs on the other hand really shouldn’t be approached, they are doing a specific job and need to be focused on their job.

Alliance of Therapy Dogs handlers, Emily Jo Little, with her dog, Lando, as well as Morgan Bednarz with her dog Cleo join us.

Morgan and Emily are part of a therapy dog group.

Here’s more from Emily and Morgan:

We are the owners of our dogs and went through all of their training with them. Our dogs are both certified therapy dogs through a company called Alliance of Therapy Dogs. What that means is that our dogs have special training that helps them provide support for those who are going through a tough time. Some of the places that we visit the most are schools and nursing homes. Therapy dogs are often seen in hospitals especially ped’s floors.

The act of petting a dog actually makes you happy and causes chemical changes in the brain which lower anxiety and even blood pressure. Petting a dog for just a few minutes does the same thing for you that a hug from a loved one does. Which is pretty cool.

When we go into a school, a church, nursing home, hospital, libraries or somewhere else our goal is to brighten some ones day. Sometimes just seeing a dog, especially if someone has lost a beloved pet recently, is enough to make their day better. Other times like in nursing homes, residents are lonely and just happy to have someone come see them.

Frequently asked questions:

Do you own your dog?

Answer is Yes What do you do at a therapy visit?

Answer-depends on the group we are visiting. For nursing homes or hospitals, we may meet with a group of adults or children in an open area. If it is at a nursing home we often will walk the dogs from chair to chair to visit with the residents. If it is a hospital and the children are able they will often gather 2-3 at a time around the dog and they will all sit on the floor. We may also go room to room for those who cannot leave their beds. In schools we may go classroom to classroom and have groups of kids visit with the dog before moving onto the next room or we might meet in an office or private area if there is a child that needs one on one attention. Can my dog be a therapy dog, he/she really likes people?

Answer: maybe, we always suggest they talk to a trainer and see what a professional evaluator thinks. Will he/she bite me?

Answer: Absolutely not. Therapy dogs are trained to be gentle and handle many different situations, noises and contact.

What should people know?

Therapy dogs are valuable asset to mental health. Yet they are so rarely used. That could be lack of exposure. It could be lack of information being put out there, or the right person being at the right place at the right time. Regardless, therapy dogs are amazing and I know our group would love to help as many people as we can.

What problems do we solve?

Sometimes life just kicks us, sometimes we are facing or going through a mental health crisis, sometimes we are grieving and sometimes we are just lonely. In all those times we need to be loved on. There is no better love than the love of a puppy. A puppy’s love doesn’t judge you, doesn’t ask why you are where you are or going through what you are going through, they just love on you. The problem we “solve” is bringing a little bit of light and love into the life of a person that is maybe at the darkest moment in their life where they have lost hope, and feel anything but cared about. Our dogs, and all therapy dogs show people they matter and hopefully give them a little bit of hope.

Contact info:

Morgan & Cleo: msantefort@gmail.com, therapy.dog.cleo@gmail.com

Emily & Lando: emily.little02@gmail.com