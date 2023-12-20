HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — HART’s mission is to find homes for the orphaned animals in our community. Amy Buttram, HART Volunteer Coordinator is back to introduce us to two cat residence, Chaos and Hope.

Mid-September, a litter of 8 kittens was found abandoned with no mother, Chaos and Hope were a part of that litter! We do not know how long they were on their own, but they were in pretty bad shape. Unfortunately, only 3 survived, Miracle, Hope, and Chaos. All 3 little girls who are ready for their forever home. Miracle did not join today because she has a pending adoption.

HART Events:

Caturday, Saturday, December 30th 12PM to 4PM. All cat adoption fees waived.

Boxcar Books and Vinyl January 6, 2024 10:30AM at 201 E. Main St. Hoopeston. Children’s Story Time with HART

Potato soup, Chili, Hot Dogs, and bake sale, Saturday, January 6, 2024, 4 to 8PM Hoopeston Masonic Lodge, 206 W Orange St., Hoopeston, IL





Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team HART

901 W. Main St.

Hoopeston, IL 60932

Website

http://www.hartshelter.org