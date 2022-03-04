Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Carmelita Acid-Hooks, artist and fashion designer joins us.

People find what I do interesting because it is unique. I combine fine art and fashion.. My motto is WEAR THAT ART… I create a piece of artwork, design a dress, and have a manufacture to print the fabric for the cut of that dress. (printful)print on demand…. Example: The dress could be a mini dress or full length, short sleeves or long sleeves, their I decide what art design patterns would look best for the style of dress.

I like to help people with the collaboration of how to put it all together.. Which scarf would be appropriate for which dress. Which pair boots would look good with the right pair of jeans ,etc.

I think for me, what makes me different is …I am FAST, detailed, and constantly producing, I LIVE to create…Even as I am in deep conversation with someone , I am doing a complete SCAN of their clothing, hand bags, shoes, their hair and how it is all put together , details, always the details…This is what I think makes a good designer.

DIY HERO…I was accepted to compete for the DIY HERO CHALLENGE.. Sending out an SOS for everyone check it out, if they feel that I am a worthy candidate VOTE for me….starting on March 8 , 2022.. THANK YOU!

according to : DIY HERO CHALLENGE…….”Voting to determine if Carmelita Acid-Hooks will take the title of DIY Hero, receive $25k, and be featured in Make Magazine begins March 8th at 10AM PST!”

here is a link below

https://diyhero.org/2022/carmelita-acid-hooks

URBANA IN THE SQUARE MARKET starting in MAY 2022

Carmelita E. Acid-Hooks

SKETCHES AND OILS BY C. ACID LLC.

1110 N. Hickory Street

Champaign Il. 61820

http://www.artgalleryacid.com