Meet Andre, the New Caledonia Giant Gecko, at Miller Park Zoo

Bloomington, Ill. (WCIA)

Andre, the New Caledonia giant gecko, is making his ciLiving debut!

NEW EXHIBIT COMING:

Bloomington’s Miller Park Zoo will soon welcome new occupants, paid for with a grant from the state government.

The city council unanimously agreed to amend its current budget to the tune of $507,400 for an exhibit featuring a breeding pair of De Brazza monkeys and and a duiker antelope.

ZOO IS OPEN WITH RULES:

To help with social distancing there will be a one-way path through the Zoo. Masks will be required for all our guests 3 years and older (masks will be available to purchase).

Guests will be asked to maintain a six-foot distance between guests/families and the other guests/families at the Zoo. The inside buildings will not be open, but there will be restrooms available for the use of our guests.

The concession stand and Zootique will be open. The carousel, petting zoo and water fountains will be closed during this portion of our opening. Staff will be taking extra care clean and sanitize using the most current CDC recommendations of the bathrooms and all high-touch areas.

EVENT:

Brews For The Zoo

A Miller Park Zoological Society fundraiser

Four local breweries are creating special beers based on animals from Miller Park Zoo to raise money for the Zoo.

A portion of the beer sales will be donated to the nonprofit Miller Park Zoological Society.

The animals chosen, the labels and the batch brew will be unveiled weekly, starting July 31 with a launch event at Keg Grove Brewing Company. White Oak Brewing will follow on August 7, Lil Beaver Brewery August 14 and Destihl Brewery on August 21. The beers will be available at the breweries and possibly other locations.