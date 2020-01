Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Traveling Chef DT of Jus Flava /Figure A.T.E. Catering, is back with tips on how to successfully meal prep to get your nutrition on track in 2020.



Chef DT of Jus Flava /Figure A.T.E. Catering

Here’s more from Chef DT:

I love to help with event budgets and organization I give great shopping tips and coupon tips as well as bargain shopping.

I do custom crafted events, taylor made for your event theme, budget and all!

Chef DT of Jus Flava /Figure A.T.E. Catering

Chef DT of Jus Flava /Figure A.T.E. Catering