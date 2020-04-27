Meal prep made easy with Namken Nutrition and Perfectly Protein

Mt. Zion, Ill. (WCIA)

Sara Namken, owner of Namken Nutrition, and Annie Kirby, owner of Perfectly Protein, are teaming up to offer families meals ready to go!





Here’s more from Sara and Annie:

I’m a registered and licensed dietitian with a passion for meal prep and nutrition education. When I went back to work full-time, I quickly realized the benefit of weekly meal prep for my family and me. I started telling people the steps I took, and before I knew it, I was being asked to prep food for other families. With all the interest, I figured why not take a leap of faith and try to make a go at owning my own consulting and meal prep business.

In addition to meal prep, I offer one-on-one nutrition consulting. I get questions like, “what should my macros be?” Or, “can you teach me about the keto diet?” I work with clients individually to set goals and develop a plan to help them reach those goals. Sometimes, a person knows what they need to do, but they just want someone in their corner cheering them on.

As compared to other meal prep services, all of my food is fresh and fully prepared (it only needs to be heated). It is not frozen. It has no preservatives to extend shelf life. Every meal is gluten-free and generally fits a paleo type of a lifestyle. In addition to the difference in meals, most other meal prep companies don’t have a registered dietitian that is making the meals, making sure they’re balanced appropriately.



















New menus drop every Wednesday morning at 8am at www.namkennutrition.com.

Annie Kirby of Perfectly Protein and I have begun collaborating on menu offerings. I’ll be posting 4 meals each week, and she will post 2 desserts.