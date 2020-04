Did you know you can change the scenery behind you in all those Zoom meetings you’ve been in recently? Not only does it look nice, it hides anything going on behind you: pets, kids, dirty dishes, etc. All it takes is adding a picture to within the video settings within Zoom.

McGuire Homes has made it easy to find stylish backgrounds by offering free “lifestyle backgrounds” from their McGuire Home Collection. You can find them, for free, on the McGuire website.