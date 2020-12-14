McGuire Home Collection using technology for better design

Whether you are shopping for accessories to spruce up your space or need a new kitchen/bathroom/ or whole home remodel, The McGuire Home Collection offers literally “everything home.” And now it’s easier than ever to shop from the safety of your own space with McGuire’s new visualization tools.

Large retailers generally offer similar tools, but because McGuire is also a technology company, they are able to merge the gap between home design and visual technology. Visualization tools allow you to walk through McGuire’s new design studio and retail space to SHOP…as well as trade out showroom items for other options. For example, you might like the table in McGuire’s dining room, but you want to see what other chairs look like instead. Now, you can!

Also, the McGuire Home Collection offers same day curb side pick up of any of the items you buy from our retail location.

PROMOTION

Holiday Quarterly Gift Box: 10% Discount with promo code SHOPLOCAL10. Also, for every $50 spent in store customers are entered to win a 38 bottle wine fridge!

The McGuire Home Collection

3301 Fields South Drive

Champaign, IL 61822

https://themcguirehomecollectionshop.com/