Mattoon woman presents ‘Quilt of Valor’ to Vietnam veteran

Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

Last week at Mattoon’s VFW, friends and family of Bill Jackson– a Vietnam veteran– gathered as Melinda Gill said ‘thank you for your service’ in a special way.

“It’s pretty emotional for me because they’re veterans and they’ve done so much,” Gill says.

Over the last year, Gill decided to take up quilting as new hobby. And when she heard from her quilting mentor about the Quilts of Valor Foundation, she knew she’d award Jackson with the first quilt she ever made.

After all, Gill says it was Jackson who had encouraged the VFW to cover the cost of guardians on an honor flight to Washington DC. And through Jackson’s efforts, Melinda’s son was able to go with her father– a WII veteran– to the nation’s capital.

This quilt was her way of saying thank you.

Gill’s son with her father, a WII veteran, in Washington DC.

“It means a lot,” Jackson said upon receiving the quilt. It not only means a lot for me, it means a lot to all the other veterans.”

The Quilts of Valor Foundation has awarded over 240,00 honor quilts to veterans across the country. The idea is for these blankets to comfort veterans in the middle of the night and ward off demons, so those who have served can sleep in peace.

When Jackson learned that his blanket was Gill’s first attempt at quilting, he was impressed.

“I’d seen pictures of her making it and I thought, ‘oh that’s nice.’ Then when I [saw] it up close I thought, ‘oh my goodness’… It’s just amazing.”



The process of making the Quilt of Valor. Gill awarded the blanket to Jackson on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Jackson says he’s recieving this quilt on behalf of his brothers in combat:

“I see any veteran get recognized for something it always makes me glad and proud. Because you know, they deserve it.”

And Gill’s just glad she can say thank you to someone who she believes can’t be thanked enough:

“They just need to be recognized for giving us our peace and our freedom.”