Mattoon is growing

Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

Growth In Mattoon

• 2 new healthcare facilities just opened, OSF Urgent Care and SIHF Family Medicine Centers both opened just west of I-57 in Mattoon.

• Blue Cross/Blue Shield is having a grand opening of its new 50,000 sq.ft. facility on June 9th in the Coles Centre. This facility will allow them to expand from 100 to 300 employees.

• A new winery and vineyard is set to open sometime in 2022 on 25 acres of land off of Lerna road on the east side of Mattoon. It will employ up to 20 people and accommodate up to 150 visitors.

• Birch Boutique is now open in downtown Mattoon specializing in knick knacks, clothing, speciality foods and decorative items.

• Dunkin Donuts should be opening by the end of the year near the Cross County Mall.

• Entec, a high end commercial HVAC company will be opening a newly constructed facility near the Coles Wind Center off of Dettro Drive.

The former headquarters of Consolidated Communications, a 50,000 sq ft facility located in the heart of downtown was purchased by the Mattoon Community Unit # 2 School District to become a

6 story state of the art Innovations and Training Center. High School students from all over central Illinois will have the opportunity to receive training in numerous job fields including broadcasting and HVAC and electrical, computer technology, daycare and even culinary arts. They will have a restaurant on the 6th floor that will be completely run by students and be open to the public a few days a week.

