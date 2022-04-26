Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

At the Chamber of Commerce we are asked many questions related to local businesses that lead to very interesting information. Recently a member asked us about The Burger King celebrating their 70th year in business and wanted to know if they were the oldest existing business here in Mattoon. The member was very surprised to find out that 70 years did not even rank them in the top 20.



As it turns out there are nearly two dozen businesses in Mattoon who are even older than The Burger King and still in existence. First Mid Bank and Trust has been in business locally in one form or another since 1865, making it the oldest local business still operating. The original name of First Mid was the National Bank of Mattoon and it has gone through a number of name changes throughout the years. Most recently they changed from First Mid Illinois Bank and Trust and dropped Illinois since they now operated in multiple states. There are three other businesses who are still in existence since the 1800’s including Craig & Craig Law Firm; Consolidated Communications and Odd Fellow Rebekah Home.

House Brothers Tavern in 1908 and deBuhr’s Feed and Seed in 1914 deBuhr’s Feed are the oldest businesses in Mattoon that are still owned and operated by the original family members. Most recently Kelsa Bartels (House) took over ownership of House Brothers from her father Bill who is retiring. Both House Brothers and deBuhr’s are still operating out of their original locations on Western Avenue.

The Mattoon Chamber of Commerce was originally called the Mattoon Association of Commerce and was incorporated in 1905. It has moved locations multiple times throughout the years most recently in the Burgess Center, Peterson House and for the past seven years in our current location at 1518 Broadway Avenue.

Based on our research we have determined there are at over 30 businesses that are still in business that have been located in Mattoon for over 50 years.

Company Name Year

First-Mid Bank & Trust 1865

Craig and Craig, LLC 1868

Consolidated Communications 1894

Odd Fellow Rebekah Home 1898

Mattoon Public Library 1903

Schilling Funeral Home 1903

Mattoon Chamber 1905

House Brothers Tavern 1908

YMCA 1912

Ameren CIPS 1912

deBuhr’s Feed & Seed 1914

Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home 1934

Ronchetti’s Distributing 1935

Coles-Moultrie Electric Co-Op 1938

Journal-Gazette 1939

Kull Lumber 1943

Gardner-Whitworth 1946

Lorenz Supply 1946

Shores Jewelry 1948

Anamet/Anaconda 1950

Howell Paving 1951

The Burger King 1952

Willaredt Companies 1952

Mark’s My Store 1955

Rural King 1960

Doering, Winders & Co. 1960

Douglas-Hart Nature Center 1960

Coles County Airport 1963

KC Summers 1964

LifeLinks 1965

Little Mexico 1966

Lake Land College 1966

West & Company, LLC 1968

Parrish Carpet Sales, Inc. 1971

