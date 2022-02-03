Mattex supporting friends without an address with “Feel the Difference and Make a Difference” campaign

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Mattex is the local leader in an industry centered around ensuring everyone in Champaign County has a safe, warm home on even the coldest of winter nights. But for thousands of individuals in Central Illinois who do not have a home of their own, a warm place to rest their head at night is entirely dependent upon local organizations providing vital housing resources. That is why the Mattex team is proud to be a business sponsor for CU at Home’s “One Winter Night” fundraiser.

Mattex provides heating, cooling, plumbing, sewer and electrical services throughout Central Illinois for businesses and residential properties.

Mattex is not just a provider of HVAC, plumbing, sewer and electrical services, we are servants of our local community. We strive to solve problems for those around us while ensuring a safe and comfortable home for everyone we meet.

We’re partnering with CU at Home for our “Feel the Difference and Make a Difference” campaign to generate community support for their One Winter Night fundraiser.

We are proactive in serving our full community with resources for heating, plumbing, sewer and electrical. We base our company around providing exceptional service to everyone we meet, ensuring everyone has a comfortable place to rest their heads. We exist to serve.

We are partnering with CU at Home for their One Winter Night fundraiser on Friday, February 4th. At Mattex, our motto is to “Feel the Difference” with a Mattex-maintained home. We’re inviting customers to “Feel the Difference” while “making a difference” by helping to provide a warm home to the most vulnerable in our local community.

Mattex Service Company

Business/Organization Phone

217-355-9700

Business/Organization Address

402 S Staley Rd, Champaign, IL